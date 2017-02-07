Carpinteria Girls Rout Thacher, 7-0, Behind Two Hat Tricks

The Carpinteria girls soccer team took down Frontier League rival Thacher 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Seniors Ava Gropper and Elizabeth Estrada both scored hat tricks for the Warriors, and Alejandra Alvarez scored once.
"We had a great performance both offensively and defensively today," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We were finishing our chances and were solid in the back."
The game came at a price for Carpinteria, who lost star center midfielder Dayne Wagner to a shoulder injury early in the game.
"Everyone really covered for the loss of Dayne," explained Bryant.
Carpinteria improved to 13-4 overall and remained undefeated in league play, moving to 11-0.
