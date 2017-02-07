Carpinteria Girls Rout Thacher, 7-0, Behind Two Hat Tricks

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team took down Frontier League rival Thacher 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Seniors Ava Gropper and Elizabeth Estrada both scored hat tricks for the Warriors, and Alejandra Alvarez scored once.

"We had a great performance both offensively and defensively today," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We were finishing our chances and were solid in the back."

The game came at a price for Carpinteria, who lost star center midfielder Dayne Wagner to a shoulder injury early in the game.

"Everyone really covered for the loss of Dayne," explained Bryant.

Carpinteria improved to 13-4 overall and remained undefeated in league play, moving to 11-0.

