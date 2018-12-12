Pixel Tracker

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria Girls Run Out of Time, Finish In a Draw at Malibu

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 12, 2018 | 9:31 p.m.

Carpinteria let a 2-1 lead get away in the final minutes and ended up in a 2-2 draw at Malibu in the Citrus Coast League girls soccer opener on Wednesday.

The Warriors came back from a 1-0 deficit 15 minutes into the second half. After missing a penalty kick, Karen Gamez found the net, calmly putting a shot away from about 10 yards to tie the score.

Carpinteria earned a second penalty kick and converted as Erika Estrada drilled her shot into the corner for a 2-1 advantage.

"We were still looking to widen the lead and had some other opportunities but eventually started to play a little careless," said coach Charles Bryant.

The Sharks pounced on an opportunity and scored the equalizer.

"Unfortunately, we just ran out of time. The way we were playing in the second half, I think we could have possibly added a game winner if we had a bit more time," said Bryant

He praised the play of Kendra Meza, Estrada and Emily Montoya.

"Emily was the big difference in the second half," he said. "She was working very well with the other midfielders and we were able to hold on to the ball much more because of it."

Bryant also noted it was Malibu's first day back at school after the Woolsey Fire.

"The fire definitely had a visual impact on the school as all around their sports facility was scorched," he said.

Carpinteria is now 2-6-2 overall and 0-0-1 in league.

