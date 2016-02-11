Carpinteria Girls Secure Second Place in Frontier League

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria scored a couple of wins Thursday. The Warriors defeated Cate, 42-23, to move into a tie for second place in the Frontier League and then won a coin toss with Malibu to receive the league's No. 2 entry into the CIF girls basketball playoffs.

Sierra Diaz led the way for the Warriors with 14 points, six steals and seven rebounds. Monique Sanchez had 15 points and nine rebounds, Tori Kelley scored six points and made six steals and 5-4 Alondra Campuzano fought her way to grab 13 rebounds. Harmony Reed had seven rebounds and handed out three big assists in the second half, as Carpinteria pulled away.

Carpnteria finishes the regular season 12-11 overall and 9-5 in league.

