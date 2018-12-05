Carpinteria Girls Show Improvement in 0-0 Draw With Cate

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria and Cate battled to a scoreless draw in a crosstown girls soccer match on Wednesday night.

For Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant, it was better performance from his team.

"We've put together two solid games in a row, not for the full 80 minutes in either of them but for good chunks of time where I am starting to see us clicking more and more often," he said.

Karen Gamez was more comfortable on the ball and sisters Shayla and Savannah Alvarez played well on defense and in the midfield. Goalkeeper Isabel Studt came up big when she needed to be, the coach said.

"My hope is that we, obviously keep getting stronger and keep learning, but more than that I am really hoping we can compete with our strong league which starts in about a week," said Bryant.

The Warriors are 0-6-1.