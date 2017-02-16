Carpinteria Girls Slip Past St. Bonaventure in Playoff Opener

Girls Soccer

Dayne Wagner drilled a shot from 20 yards for the only goal of the game, and Carpinteria's defense did the rest in a 1-0 victory over St. Bonaventure in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls soccer playoff opener on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Aly Springer and Alejandra Garcia led the defensive effort for the Frontier League champions, who advance to a second-round game at El Monte on Tuesday. El Monte defeated Dunn, 3-1.

Springer marked St. Bonaventure's top player and limited her chances. Garcia played calm on the back line and turned back advances on goal by the Seraphs.

"Our goalkeeper, Laura Valdez, was not really tested but she came up big on a few corners and made a reaction save at the end of the game when the ball took a bad hop in front of her," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Bryant noted the Warriors weren't sharp and that St. Bonaventure played better than in the first meeting between the teams a couple months ago (a 4-1 Carpinteria win).

"Hopefully we can put this game behind us and get back to playing how we had been playing lately," he said. "The girls have worked hard and I know they were disappointed in how they played but were definitely happy with the outcome."



