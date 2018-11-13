Carpinteria Girls Soccer Beaten by Rio Mesa in Opener

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria dropped a 2-0 girls soccer match against Rio Mesa in the season opener on Tuesday.

"We only had 11 players and eventually went down to 10 players midway through the second half, but we showed a lot of heart and determination throughout the full 80 minutes," said coach Charles Bryant. "We had players playing in foreign positions but they adapted so quickly that it really was not a drop off at all."

Bryant praised the play of Kendra Meza, who played midfielder and forward.

"She anticipated well, made some very nice runs — unfortunately, we did not find her on those runs— and created some solid chances for her teammates as well," said Bryant.

He also lauded Emily Montoya, Erika Estrada and Cydney Smolniker.