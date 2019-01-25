Carpinteria Girls Soccer Beaten on Nordhoff Penalty Kicks

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria was hit with some bad luck and suffered a 2-1 loss against Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League girls soccer match on Friday.

The Warriors were twice called for fouls in the penalty area in the second half and Nordhoff was awarded with penalty kicks, which it converted for its goals.

Carpinteria took a 1-0 lead on a nice combination between Cydney Smolnikar and Kendra Meza. Smolnikar made a counterattack run and fed Meza for a tap-in goal.

Coach Charles Bryant praised the play of goalkeeper Isabel Studt and Emmelly Santillan and Kenna Mayer.

Carpinteria falls to 2-15-2 and 0-7-1 in league.