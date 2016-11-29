Carpinteria Girls Soccer Drops 5-3 Decision

Girls Soccer

There were goals galore in Carpinteria High's girls soccer opener on Tuesday.

The Warriors gave up two goals in the last 10 minutes against Channel Islands and dropped a 5-3 decision.

"I thought we played well overall," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said.

Carpinteria fell behind 1-0, but Erika Estrada got the Warriors event with her first high school goal.

Channel Islands capitalized on some defensive lapses by Carpinteria and took a 3-1 lead.

The Warriors battled back and tied the score on goals by Alejandra Alvarez and Elizabeth Estrada.

"It was back and forth for a while but we were outfought for a ball in the box and that ended up being the game winner," Bryant said. "Our keeper, Laura Valdez, was outstanding. She had quite a few saves, some routine and some phenomenal."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.