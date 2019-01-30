Carpinteria Girls Soccer Drops Finale at Santa Paula

Girls Soccer

A tough season for the Carpinteria girls soccer team ended in a 2-0 loss at Santa Paula in a Citrus Coast League game on Wednesday.

The Warriors will miss the playoffs for the first time in six years.

"It would be easy to drop our heads and just give up, but they never did, and for that I thank them," coach Charles Bryant said of his players. "Tonight, we finished with a strong second half and really started to play sound soccer. We were much more creative, possessed the ball a lot better and were much more staunch defensively. It was a great way to finish and looking into the future, hopefully a great way to kick start next season."

Carpinteria finishes the season 2-17-2 overall and 0-9-1 in the Citrus Coast League.

