Carpinteria Girls Soccer Edged by Channel Islands

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria lost a 2-1 decision against Channel Islands in a non-league girls soccer game on Tuesday.

Kendra Meza gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead on left-footed blast into the upper corner from about 12 yards.

Carpinteria (0-3) thwarted several Channel Islands threats before conceding a goal late in the first half.

The Raiders scored the go-ahead goal in the second half. The shot from distance short-hopped off the goalkeeper and a CI player crashed the net and put away the rebound.

"A tough way to lose," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "On the bright side, I thought Alyssa Rodriguez and Kenna Mayer played well on defense. And again, I think our team played well as a whole. It was a good stepping stone tonight."

All three Carpinteria losses have come against teams from the Pacific View League.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.