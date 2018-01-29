Carpinteria Girls Soccer Falls to Fillmore

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria suffered a huge loss when center midfielder Aly Springer suffered an injury before the its game with Fillmore on Monday. The Warriors then fell at Fillmore, 5-1, in a Frontier League match.

Zahea Hamadi scored the lone goal for the Warriors, who fell to 1-3-3 in league and 2-7-3 overall.

"I give Fillmore a lot of credit," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "They looked stellar in the first half and really took it to us — a lot more energy and desire. Something we started to get towards midway through the second half."

