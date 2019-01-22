Carpinteria Girls Soccer Falters Against Malibu

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team watched their three goal lead disappear to a very determined Malibu team and dropped a 4-3 decision to the Sharks in a Citrus Coast League game.

Carpinteria couldn't hold a three-goal leadand lost a 4-3 decision to Malibu in a Citrus Coast League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Yaneli scored the first goal for the Warriors, collecting her blocked free kick and slamming home a shot. Cydney Smolknikar made it 2-0 with a left-footed blast from 18 yards.

Smolnikar made it 3-0 with a floater from 25 yards out.

"I thought she had one of her best games of the year," coach Charles Bryant said. " She was dynamic and much more involved this game and it made a huge difference."

Malibu scored just before halftime and took over in the second half.

Carpinteria fell to 0-5-1 in league and 2-13-2 overall.