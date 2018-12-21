Carpinteria Girls Soccer Falters in 2nd Half, Loses to Beverly Hills

Girls Soccer

A strong Beverly Hills girls soccer team wore down Carpinteria in the second half and beat the Warriors, 2-0, on Friday.

Beverly Hills scored both its goals in the second half.

Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said his team played well in the first half.

"We just could not sustain that same energy," he said. "We were very good in the first half moving the ball, moving without the ball and were great compacting our defenders and midfielders to the point where their shots were not threatening. Our keeper, Isabel Studt, had to come out a few times but really was not bothered with many of the shots.

"But the second half took a bit of a turn, as we started giving the ball away too easily and they kept coming."

He praised the defense of Emmelly Santillan.

Carpinteria (2-9-2) is off until Jan. 4 when it plays defending CIF champion Fillmore.