Carpinteria Girls Soccer Gets Must Win to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Girls Soccer

Zahea Hamadi scored two goals, and Carpinteria held off Thacher to stay in the CIF playoff hunt with a 4-2 Frontier League girls soccer victory on Wednesday.

The win improves the Warriors to 5-3-4 in league play.

"We have to wait and see what the results from the other teams in our league are and go from there," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Alejandra Alvarez scored on a penalty kick and Hamadi finished a pass from Yaneli Silva for a 2-0 Carpinteria lead.

Thacher scored on a free kick and had momentum.

But Carpinteria countered and Hamadi scored from the right flank, placing the ball the ball into the far corner of the goal for a 3-1 lead.

Thacher scored off a corner kick to make it a 3-2 game before Cydney Smolnikar iced it with a goal off an assist from Aisha Duarte.

Bryant praised Aly Springer. "She had to play a few different positions but played them all brilliantly and did a great job shutting down their strongest player in the second half," he said.

Carpinteria is 6-7-4 overall.