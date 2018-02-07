Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:20 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Carpinteria Girls Soccer Gets Must Win to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2018 | 8:11 p.m.

Zahea Hamadi scored two goals, and Carpinteria held off Thacher to stay in the CIF playoff hunt with a 4-2 Frontier League girls soccer victory on Wednesday.

The win improves the Warriors to 5-3-4 in league play.

"We have to wait and see what the results from the other teams in our league are and go from there," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Alejandra Alvarez scored on a penalty kick and Hamadi finished a pass from Yaneli Silva for a 2-0 Carpinteria lead. 

Thacher scored on a free kick and had momentum.

But Carpinteria countered and Hamadi scored from the right flank, placing the ball the ball into the far corner of the goal for a 3-1 lead.

Thacher scored off a corner kick to make it a 3-2 game before Cydney Smolnikar iced it with a goal off an assist from Aisha Duarte.

Bryant praised Aly Springer. "She had to play a few different positions but played them all brilliantly and did a great job shutting down their strongest player in the second half," he said.

Carpinteria is 6-7-4 overall.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 