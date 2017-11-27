Carpinteria Girls Soccer Loses 2 Players in Season-Opening Defeat

Boys Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team suffered a rough season opener on Monday against La Reina at Cal Lutheran.

The Warriors lost two starting players to injuries and dropped a 5-2 decision.

Carpinteria rallied from 2-0 deficit and tied the score on goals by Aly Springer and Yvette Zamora.

But injuries to center midfielder Alejandra Alvarez and Zahea Hamadi left the Warriors without any substitutes.

La Reina took the lead in the second half and then scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to put the game away.

"The last three goals that we conceded were either breakdowns in our defensive third or poor defensive positioning by our defenders," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "Hopefully we can make a few adjustments and corrections, but I am more concerned right now with our injuries as we ended the game with no subs. Even in our scrimmage last week, we ended with 10 players."

Carpinteria hosts Channel Islands on Tuesday and travels to Oxnard on Thursday and St. Bonaventure on Saturday.