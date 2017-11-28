Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:22 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Carpinteria Girls Soccer Loses to Channel Islands

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 28, 2017 | 8:22 p.m.

Zahea Hamadi and Aly Springer combined to give Carpinteria a lead, but Channel Islands responded with three unanswered goals to beat the banged-up Warriors 3-1 in a non-league girls soccer game on Tuesday.

"We came out strong in the second half and scored fairly early on a great ball from Zahea Hamadi to Aly Springer who easily blasted it home from 10 yards away," coach Charles Bryant said.

"Everything was looking good until about a minute later when we had a letdown on defense, not once but twice within a few minutes."

The Raiders capitalized and scored the equalizer.

"We just have to be better at managing the game and understanding when we are vulnerable after we score," Bryant said.

Channel Islands added two more goals against a Warriors team that is missing some key players with injuries.

"I know we will get better and get stronger.  And I am glad we are getting exposed now versus later. We will make adjustments, we will get our injured players back and hopefully have everyone playing in the correct positions," Bryant said. "It is just hard to take now as I know we have more in us.  But it will come."

