Carpinteria Girls Soccer Run Over by Oxnard

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria's girls soccer team was blown out by Oxnard, 9-0, in a non-league game on Tuesday.

"Wow, we ran into a buzzsaw tonight," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "In trying to take the positives, we played very well for the first 15 minutes but then they just started clicking and there really was nothing we could do about it."

Yaneli Silva played in her first game for the Warriors "and definitely stood out," said Bryant. "She was one of our lone players who was looking to calm the game down and possess the ball. We just could not sustain it."

Carpinteria is now 0-2 overall.

