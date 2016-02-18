Carpinteria Girls Soccer Run Over by Shadow Hills

Girls Soccer

Shadow Hills had too much precision and firepower for Carpinteria and eliminated the Warriors from the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls soccer playoffs, 5-0 on Thursday in Indio.

"I don't recall seeing a faster and deeper team," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "All of their positions were skilled and comfortable on the ball. Besides being fast and skilled, they were physical and first to many balls and second balls."

Carpinteria missed a chance to score first in the game and Shadow Hills countered and scored in the first half. It would add three more goals before halftime.

"To the girls credit, they did not give up and showed a tremendous amount of character as they continued to fight throughout the complete second half," Bryant said. "It was basically an even second half as we played a bit better. Nobody likes to lose but if you lose to a better team it seems to take some of the sting away and that was the case today."

Carpinteria finishes the year 9-9-4 overall.

