Carpinteria Girls Soccer Suffers First Frontier League defeat

Girls Soccer

Fillmore jumped on Carpinteria for two goals in the first four minutes and handed the Warriors their first loss in Frontier League play, 5-2.

"Fillmore has some quality finishers, especially their freshman forward who is leading CIF in scoring for freshmen. We contained her for most of the night but when she had the smallest opening she exposed it. They are a talented squad and we were off our game a little bit which is all it took," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

The Flashes scored a third goal at the 20-minute mark before Alejandra Alvarez struck for two goals for Carpinteria in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

The Warriors kept it a one-goal game until Fillmore struck twice more.

"We did not play our style of game and got caught in more of a long-ball game which does not suit us well. We responded by playing similar and we just did not have a good grasp of the game," said Bryant.

The Warriors (13-5, 11-1) get another shot at the Flashes at home on Thursday.



