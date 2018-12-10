Carpinteria Girls Soccer Takes Down Rio Mesa, 2-1

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria won its second straight girls soccer match, beating Rio Mesa 2-1 on Monday.

"We played a bit better than the first time we played them a few weeks ago and actually created a lot of chances this time around," said coach Charles Bryant. 'But we also gave them too many opportunities and if it was not for some hard-nosed last-second defending and a bit of luck we escaped more damage."

Yaneli Silva sent a through pass to spring Cydney Smolnikar for the first goal in the 30th minute. Smolnikar took advantage of Rio Mesa's high defensive line, sped past its defenders and beat the goalkeeper one on one.

Yaritza Santes Rosales scored the second goal, drilling a shot through the goalkeeper's outstretched hands.

Rio Mesa scored on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the game.

"It might not have been the prettiest game, but the girls all came together and did what they had to do. A very gutsy win against a tough team," said Bryant.

The Warriors (2-6-1) open Citrus Coast League play at Malibu on Wednesday.