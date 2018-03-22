Carpinteria Girls Soccer Wins CIF Wild-Card Game, 1-0

Girls Soccer

Aisha Duarte scored midway through the second half, and that's all Carpinteria needed to defeat Alverno Heights Acacdemy, 1-0, in a CIF Division 6 girls soccer wild-card match on Tuesday.

The win moves the Warriors into a first-round match-up at Montebello (18-3-2) on Thursday.

Duarte drilled a shot past the goalkeeper from 20 yards for the game-winner.

"It was beautifully placed into the top corner," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

It took a half before the Warriors settled into the game.

"I thought Alejandra Garcia and Emmelly Santillan had strong games on defense along with Aly Springer in the midfield. All three seemed to adapt well to the fast-paced turf and did a great job defensively in starting up our attacks," Bryant said.

Carpinteria improves to 7-7-4 on the season.