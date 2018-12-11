Carpinteria Girls Struggle Against Hueneme’s Pressure Defense

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria's young girls basketball team ran into a strong, aggressive Hueneme squad and lost the Citrus Coast League opener, 81-17, on Tuesday.

"Hueneme was pressing from the opening bell and it led to many loose balls that Hueneme was able to take advantage of by turning them into easy layups," said Carpinteria coach Benti Delacruz.

"Even though Hueneme steadily added to its lead throughout the second half, the warriors kept battling on every play and used the game to help improve their conditioning."

The Warriors (0-6) will have two weeks to practice before their next game, Delacruz said. "You can bet we will make the most of every practice and expect to see a dramatic improvement in the level of play the next time we hit the court."