Carpinteria Girls Take Top Honors at Rincon Relays

Track & Field

Josie Gordon and Yvette Zamora were double event winners for the Carpinteria girls track & field team, leading the Warriors to the team title at the annual season-opening Rincon Relays on Saturday.

Carpinteria won with 114 points in the six-school competition at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium. The boys team finished second to Foothill Tech, 166-97.

Gordon won the 100 and 200, running a PR-equaling time of 13.77 in the and clocking 29.64 in the 200.

Zamora Yvette took first in 300-meter hurdle race of her career with a time of 53.45 seconds. She won the 100 meter hurdles in 19.36 seconds.

Rounding out the Warrior victors were sophomore Shaylah Alvarez in the triple jump with a PR of 31-4.5 and Chloe Singer in the pole vault at 7-6.



On the boys side, Wyatt Stevenson won the 100 meters and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team. He clocked 11.54 in the 100. Roderick Hutchinson won the long jump with a leap of 18-9.5 and was also on the winning relay team. Sophomore Victor Rinaldi won the 600 meters with a time of 1:29.12. Ben Medel was the winner in the triple jump as well.



