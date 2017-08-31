Carpinteria Girls Tennis Beats Nordhoff For First Win

Tennis

Carpinteria dropped just seven games in nine doubles sets and defeated Nordhoff 14-14 in a non-league girls tennis match on Thursday at Carpinteria.

Diana Gonzalez went 3-0 with partners Hali Schwasnick and Anna Atriaga and Amy Perez/Karla Marin and Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo also had sweeps.

Josie Gordon won both her sets in singles, Jessica Lord went 2-1 and Sydney Endow was 1-2.

"This was a good test for them as Nordhoff has a competitive singles lineup," said coach Charles Bryant. " I was happy (and we were fortunate) we played at home versus in Ojai. The Rangers have been unable to practice during the heat wave, so we seemed a bit sharper from the start of the match which really helped our confidence and momentum."

The Warriors are 1-1.

