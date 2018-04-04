Carpinteria Girls Tennis Loses to Strong Orcutt Academy Team

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team stepped up in competition and dropped a 12-6 decision against Orcutt Academy on Friday.

"This was a good match for our team and a good learning experience for us against a quality opponent," coach Charles Bryant said. "We had trouble with with their top two singles players but other than that we hung in there for the most part. We competed and we adapted throughout the three sets and I was impressed with our ability to problem solve."

The team ofAmy Perez/Karla Marin won two of their three doubles sets while Hali Schwasnick/Diana Gonzalez and Jeannette Carrillo/Vicky Delk won one set each.

In singles, Josie Gordon and Jessica Lord each took a set.

"Overall, I was happy as we have had a few one-sided wins lately and we needed to play a tougher, more experienced team and that is what we got today," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 3-2 overall.

