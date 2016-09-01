Carpinteria Girls Tennis Perfect in Victory

Tennis

Carpinteria went a perfect 18-0 in their match against Nordhoff

The Carpinteria girls tennis team went undefeated in a non-league tennis match against Nordhoff on Thursday at Carpinteria.

In singles, No. 1 Kathryn Blair and No. 2 Josie Gordon swept their respective matches.

"Kathryn impressed me with her patience and decision making," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "She was able to play her style, set up the points nicely and put it away at the appropriate times."

Jessica Lord won both her singles matches and Athena Cuellar also brought home one for the Warriors.

In doubles, the teams of Alejandra Alvarez and Vicky Delk, Alejandra Garcia and Sydney Endow, and Anna Artiaga and Maria Zamora were all perfect. Hali Schwasnick teamed up with Artiaga for another doubles victory.

While Bryant suggested Nordhoff may have been tired from a match at Ojai the day before, he was still satisfied with the day's outcome. "With each set, our doubles teams seem to be understanding the game better," he said.

Carpinteria is now 2-0 overall.

