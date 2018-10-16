Carpinteria Girls Tennis Rolls Past Nordhoff

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team snapped its two match losing streak by defeating Nordhoff, 15-3. in a Citrus Coast League match on Tuesday.

"We tweaked our lineup just a bit today but we still had solid results across the board, with doubles getting a complete sweep and singles winning all of their matches except against the Rangers' No. 1 player," said coach Charles Bryant.

The teams of Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo and Amy Perez/Karla Marin all swept in doubles for nine points.

In singles, Emma Lapidus went 2-1.

Carpinteria improves to 16-6 overall and 8-1 in the Citrus Coast League.

The Warriors finish with Santa Paula on Wednesday. A win would most likely give them a co-championship with Malibu.

