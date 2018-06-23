Carpinteria Girls Tennis Shakes Off Jitters in Close Loss to Pacifica

Tennis

A Carpinteria girls tennis team with several newcomers got off to a shaky start in its opener at Pacifica, but the Warriors got more comfortable as the match went on and nearly pulled off a win, falling 10-8 in Oxnard.

"With a lot of new faces out on the courts today, we definitely had a hard time getting going due to first match jitters," coach Charles Bryant said. "The first round was very one-sided against us but I was very encouraged by how we bounced back in the subsequent two rounds against the veteran Tritons team."

The doubles teams led the comeback. Anna Artiaga and Hali Schwasnick won two sets and Artiaga paired with Diana Gonzalez to go 3-0 at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 team of Lexi Persoon and Jeannette Carrillo went 2-1.

In singles, Josie Gordon and Sydney Endow each won one set "and played some great points," said Bryant.

