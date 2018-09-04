Carpinteria Girls Tennis Wins Fourth Straight Match

Tennis

Carpinteria swept nine doubles sets and cruised to a 15-3 non-league girls tennis win over Channel Islands on Tuesday.

The team of Amy Perez/Jeannette Carrillo won both their sets and then Perez paired with Angelina Torres to win the final set. Jessica Santillan/Vicky Delk went 2-0 together before Santillan teamed up with Leigh Pluma to win their last set, 6-2. Josie Gordon/Sydney Endow went 2-0 and did not drop a game and Jessica Cruz/Jazmin Martinez subbed in for them and won their last set, 6-3.

"I think we started off well and continued to play well throughout," said coach Charles Bryant. "We just did not give them the opportunity to get any momentum."

In singles, Lexi Persoon, Karla Marin and Vivi Torres each went 2-1, all of the losing to the No. 1 player from Channel Islands.

"Other than her, we played solidly throughout," said Bryant, whose team improves to 4-0.