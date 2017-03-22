Carpinteria Girls Top Santa Paula in TVL Dual Meet

Track & Field

Aly Springer, Mikela Keefer, Gena Castillo and Annalisa DeAlba all won two individual events, leading the Carpinteria girls track & field team to an 87-48 Tri-Valley League dual meet over Santa Paula.

The Carpinteria boys got double wins from Wyatt Stevenson and Daniel Burquez, but the Warriors fell 80-59.

Stevenson ran a season-best 23.32 in the 200 and 11.50 in the 100. He also anchored the winning 4x100 relay. Burquez took the long jump at 20 feet, went 42-9 in the triple jump and was part of the relay team.

Springer won the 200 (27.13) and 400 (61.81) and anchored the winning 4x400 relay. Keefer captured the 1600 (5:47.93) and 3200 (12:15.99). Castillo doubled in the hurdles, going 18.02 in the 100 and 59.17 in the 300. De Alba won the throws, 31-5.25 in the shot put and 107-9 in the discus.

The Carpinteria boys are 1-2 overall and 0-2 in TVL meets; the girls are 3-1 and 2-1.



