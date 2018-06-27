Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:23 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Carpinteria Girls Upend Laguna Blanca, 3-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 8, 2016 | 7:44 p.m.

Carpinteria scored three unanswered goals to overcome an early deficit and defeated Laguna Blanca, 3-1, in a non-league girls soccer match on Tuesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Laguna Blanca scored in the 27th minute when Sophia Fay crossed the ball to Alex Koke for the finish.

The Warriors scored the equalizer just before halftime on a free kick by Alejandra Garcia. She lofted ball over the goalkeeper’s head from about 25 yards out

“We misjudged the flight of the ball and it sailed over our whole defense,” said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer.

Carpinteria honored seniors Megan Durflinger, Karina Hernandez and Jessica Meza at halftime.

“They all played their final home game and did an amazing job, not just tonight but their whole time with the program,” said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. “Each of them have contributed in so many positive ways and have been great role models for our younger players.”

The Warriors came out strong in the second half and were rewarded with a goal by Jenny Alaniz to take the lead.

Laguna Blanca pressured to get a tying goal, but the Warriors withstood the Owls attacks and added a third goal as time expired. Ava Gropper headed a shot on goal that the goalkeeper blocked and followed it up for the score.  

Despite the loss, Shertzer said the Owls the game was good preparation for their upcoming title game against Dunn and the post season.

“This is the exact type of game that we were looking for out of league.  “We played well and hopefully it will set us up nicely for our next game against Dunn, which will decide the league,” he said.

Bryant was happy with his team’s performance.

“I was pleased and have been pleased with how we have been playing,” he said. “We just need to get to that next step of being a little more creative up top and giving ourselves some better opportunities.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 