Carpinteria Girls Upend Laguna Blanca, 3-1

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria scored three unanswered goals to overcome an early deficit and defeated Laguna Blanca, 3-1, in a non-league girls soccer match on Tuesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Laguna Blanca scored in the 27th minute when Sophia Fay crossed the ball to Alex Koke for the finish.

The Warriors scored the equalizer just before halftime on a free kick by Alejandra Garcia. She lofted ball over the goalkeeper’s head from about 25 yards out

“We misjudged the flight of the ball and it sailed over our whole defense,” said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer.

Carpinteria honored seniors Megan Durflinger, Karina Hernandez and Jessica Meza at halftime.

“They all played their final home game and did an amazing job, not just tonight but their whole time with the program,” said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. “Each of them have contributed in so many positive ways and have been great role models for our younger players.”

The Warriors came out strong in the second half and were rewarded with a goal by Jenny Alaniz to take the lead.

Laguna Blanca pressured to get a tying goal, but the Warriors withstood the Owls attacks and added a third goal as time expired. Ava Gropper headed a shot on goal that the goalkeeper blocked and followed it up for the score.

Despite the loss, Shertzer said the Owls the game was good preparation for their upcoming title game against Dunn and the post season.

“This is the exact type of game that we were looking for out of league. “We played well and hopefully it will set us up nicely for our next game against Dunn, which will decide the league,” he said.

Bryant was happy with his team’s performance.

“I was pleased and have been pleased with how we have been playing,” he said. “We just need to get to that next step of being a little more creative up top and giving ourselves some better opportunities.”

