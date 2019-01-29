Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Earns Share of Citrus Coast League Title

Water Polo

Carpinteria overpowered Hueneme 20-3 to wrap up a share of the Citrus Coast League girls water polo title on Tuesday.

Freshman Alex Zapata poured in seven goals and junior Sadie Mead added six to lead the Warriors, who finished 7-1 in league play and are 9-5 overall.

"Their incredible offense was also accompanied by incredible defense, which contributed to the Vikings inability to score any goals after the first quarter," said coach Sergio Castaneda.

The Warriors have one more regular season game against Cate for the "City Championship" on Wednesday before gearing up for the CIF playoffs.





