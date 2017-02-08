Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Ends Season With Win

Water Polo

Goalie Nicole Poulos scored the game-clinching goal on a length-of-the-pool shot, and Carpinteria defeated Nordhoff, 6-4, in overtime to conclude the girls water polo season on a winning note.

Poulos had a tremendous game with 15 blocks and four steals.

Freshman Sadie Mead led the Warriors offense with three goals, including one to send the game into overtime.

Senior co-captain Alisa Lemere had two goals, Leilanie Silva had three assists and Morgan Whitney drew three ejections.

