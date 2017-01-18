Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Shuts Down Santa Paula, 5-3

Carpinteria held Santa Paula scoreless in the fourth period and came away with a 5-3 girls water polo win in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Senior Morgan Whitney scored two goals out of the two-meter position to lead the Warriors. Ana Delgado, Leilanie Silva and Alisa Lemere scored single goals. Lemere scored in the fourth period to seal the win.
Goalie Nicole Poulos had a strong game, recording 12 blocks, and Kalen Sabean led the defense with five steals. The Warriors had 17 steals in the game.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.