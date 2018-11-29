Carpinteria Girls Wear Down in 2nd Half in Loss to Santa Clarita

Girls Basketball

A shorthanded Carpinteria girls basketball team lost to Santa Clarita, 41-19, in a non-league home game on Thursday.

The Warriors were without two starters, but they played well defensively in the first half and trailed by just six, 14-8.

They wore down in the second half and dropped their second game of the season.

Sophomore Hannia Hernandez scored seven points to lead Carpinteria and junior point guard Michelle Alpizar "demonstrated her potential to be an offensive threat down the road," said coach Benti Delacruz.