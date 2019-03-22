Carpinteria Girls Win on Last Event; Vincent Rinaldi Sets Record in 200

Track & Field

Sophomore Vincent Rinaldi set a sophomore class record for Carpinteria in the 100 with a winning time of 11.20 and also took the 200 in a Citrus Coast League track & field meet at Hueneme.

Hueneme won the boys competition, 84-41, and Carpinteria edged the Vikings in the girls' meet, 64-63.

For the third meet in a row, the girls' meet came down to the 4x400 relay. Carpinteria won in 4:27.75 and earned its first league win. The relay team consisted of twins Shayla and Savannah Alvarez, Kendra Meza and Breanna De Lira

Alejandra Cardona set a personal best in winning the 100 hurdles in 17.86 and also took the 300 hurdles. Savannah Alvarez won both the long jump (14-9) and triple jump (31-5), finishing ahead of her twin sister in both events

Vincent Rinaldi looked strong in the sprints for the Carpinteria boys. His time in the 200 was 22.61. His older brother, Victor, won the 400 in 52.43.

Isaac DeAlba set a PR in the shot put with a winning throw of 47-8.

The Warriors will compete in the Easter Relays on Saturday at SBCC.