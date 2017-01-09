Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:09 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Carpinteria Girls Win With Defense, 43-41

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 9, 2017 | 7:29 p.m.

Carpinteria stepped up at the defensive end of the court and beat Channel Islands 43-41 in a non-league girls basketball game on Monday night.

"I firmly believe that our win tonight came from our ability to get back in transition and play lockdown defense," said coach Amy Bryant. "When we saw them earlier in the season they scored a lot of the points off fast breaks and in transition."

Tori Kelley got the Warriors going, scoring all of her game-high 14 points in the first half.

"Fourteen first half points from Tori Kelly put us up at halftime and gave the girls some confidence that they could win. We shared the ball well with eight of 11 girls scoring."

Monique Sanchez and Kayana Diaz added six points for Carpinteria (7-5).

"This was a good team win."  I'm hoping the girls carry this into our matchup against Foothill Tech on Tuesday," said Bryant.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

