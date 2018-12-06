Carpinteria Gives CIF-Ranked Santa Clara a Close Battle

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria gave CIF-ranked Santa Clara a tight battle before falling, 59-54, at the Fillmore Tournament on Thursday.

"Probably the best we've play this year," said Carpinteria basketball coach Corey Adam. "They have a front line of 6-10, 6-7, and our biggest guy is 6-2 sophomore Jose Suarez, who did an outstanding job defensively."

Santa Clara is 10-4 and ranked third in Division 5AA.

Freshman Dylan O'Neill scored 12 points, senior Myles Morgan had 11 and junior Ian Reed added 10.

"We played hard and scrapped," said Adam.

The Warriors play Foothill in the second round on Friday.