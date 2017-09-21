Carpinteria Gives Foothill Tech Strong Match in Loss

Tennis

Carpinteria fell to a strong Foothill Tech team, 12-6, in a Tri-Valley League girls tennis match on Thursday.

The Warriors scored five of their points in doubles. The team of Anna Artiago and Karla Martin won two sets in their first match together and Lexi Persoon won a pair of sets with Jeannette Carrillo and Hali Schwasnick. Diana Gonzalez and Vicky Delk won the last doubles point.

"All three teams played exceptionally well against quality competition," said coach Charles Bryant.

"I really think our girls are embracing the challenge of these strong teams," he added.

"They enjoy playing them and competing as it brings out their better game. I know we are getting better because of it and the girls are doing a great job of battling, which is not easy to do sometimes but it shows the character of this group of girls. They are fighters."

Carpinteria is 6-4 overall and 0-2 in the TVL.