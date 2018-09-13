Carpinteria Goes 1-1 on First Day of Malibu Tournament

Water Polo

Carpinteria dropped a close game against Malibu and came back to rout Hueneme on the first day of the Malibu Boys Water Polo Tournament on Thursday.

The Warriors suffered an 8-6 loss against league rival Malibu. They were down 6-5 going into the fourth quarter, but the Sharks scored two more goals to expand their lead.

Ali Hamadi scored four goals and Solomon Nahooikaika added two for Carpinteria.

Coach Sergio Castaneda praised the defense of Ian Reed.

Carpinteria roared back and routed Hueneme 20-1.

"Nathan Endow, in his varsity debut, scored his first goal of the season while also coordinating some offensive plays that created multiple openings around the field," Castaneda said. "Gabe Medel had a great all around performance, with multiple steals and blocks and three goals throughout the game."

The Warriors (5-2) return to the tournament on Saturday.

