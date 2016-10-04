Carpinteria Golf Beats Santa Paula

Carpinteria's girls golf team improved to 7-3 on the season with a 270-332 win over Santa Paula on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Mikayla Blair of the Warriors was the match medalist with a 48
CHS 270
Juliet Parsons 54
Mikayla Blair 48
Samantha Saenz 52
Amanda Blair 57
Iliana Esquivel 59
Santa Paula 332
Valeria Medrano 65
Kimberly Moreno 70
Ivonne Galindo 67
Yesni Gomez 60
Lizette Garcia 70
