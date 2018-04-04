Carpinteria Golf Downs Ailing Rival Bishop Diego

The Carpinteria girls golf team took down rival Bishop Diego 284-296 on Thursday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Bishop's Grace Hay paced the field with a stellar 38 on the par-37 front nine and Marisa Mancinelli shot a 49 for the second best score of the day, but the Cardinals were forced to card two 74's as their fourth and fifth players were out due to illness.
The Warriors were led by sister-duo Amanda and Mikayla Blair, who each shot a 54. Warrior Lucy Light's 57 was good for fifth-best on the day.
Scores:
Carpinteria: 284
Amanda Blair 54
Mikayla Blair 54
Lucy Light 57
Tahis Alcantar 59
Ariana Argueta-Vega 60
Illiana Esquivel 62
Bishop Diego: 296
Grace Hay 38
Marisa Mancinelli 49
Vianne Martinez 61
