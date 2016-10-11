Carpinteria Golf Downs St. Bonaventure

The Carpinteria High girls golf team took down St. Bonaventure for the second time this season Tuesday afternoon at the Buenaventura Golf Course.
The Warriors' Mikayla Blair took home medalist honors after being the only player to shoot in the 40's on the day. Blair shot a solid 45.
Tahis Alcantar shot a personal best 54 for Carpinteria.
With the victory, the Warriors improved to 8-4 (7-4 Tri-Valley League), and finish their league season on Thursday against Nordhoff at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.
St. Bonaventure fell to 2-10 on the year.
Carpinteria: 255
Juliet Parsons 54
Mikayla Blair 45
Samantha Saenz 50
Amanda Blair 52
Iliana Esquivel 60
Tahis Alcantar 54
Saint Bonaventure: 281
Jo Dragoo 57
Ivy Fu 51
Mary Kilian 55
Lucie Dragoo 52
Vicky Camacho 66
