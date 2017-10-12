Carpinteria Golf Ends Regular Season With Lowest Score, 12th Win

Carpinteria capped its best girls golf season with a team-low 243 and a victory over St. Bonaventure on Thursday.
The final score was 243-279.
Seniors Amanda and Mikayla Blair led the Warriors with a 44 and 45, respectively, and Iliana Esquivel shot a 49.
Carpinteria finishes the regular season with a program-best 12-2 record.
The Warriors will now compete in the Tri-Valley League individual tournament on Monday and Wednesday at River Ridge in Oxnard,
Carpinteria
Mikayla Blair 45
Amanda Blair 44
Iliana Esquivel 49
Tahis Alcantar 52
Lucy Light 53
St. Bonaventure
Annika Juaneza 44
Raquel Covarrubias 47
Nicole Cahuantzi 60
Vicky Camacho 62
Mary Kilian 66