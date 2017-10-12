Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria Golf Ends Regular Season With Lowest Score, 12th Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 12, 2017 | 6:18 p.m.

Carpinteria capped its best girls golf season with a team-low 243 and a victory over St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

The final score was 243-279.

Seniors Amanda and Mikayla Blair led the Warriors with a 44 and 45, respectively, and Iliana Esquivel shot a 49.

Carpinteria finishes the regular season with a program-best 12-2 record.

The Warriors will now compete in the Tri-Valley League individual tournament on Monday and Wednesday at River Ridge in Oxnard,

Carpinteria 

Mikayla Blair 45

Amanda Blair 44

Iliana Esquivel 49

Tahis Alcantar 52

Lucy Light 53


St. Bonaventure 

Annika Juaneza 44

Raquel Covarrubias 47

Nicole Cahuantzi 60

Vicky Camacho 62

Mary Kilian 66

