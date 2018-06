Carpinteria Golf Falls to Santa Clara

Golf

The Carpinteria High boys golf team struggled to keep their scores low on Thursday, falling to Santa Clara 490-511.

Santa Clara's Aidan Brown took home medalist honors with a 94, while Carpinteria was led by a 98 from Jojo Gonzalez.

Jacob Mata followed up Gonzalez with a 101 and Caleb Nangle and Alex Cisneros each shot a 102.

The Warriors fall to 0-6 with one league match remaining.

