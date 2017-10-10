Carpinteria Golf Drops Match Against Foothill Tech

The Carpinteria girls golf team fell to Foothill Tech, 229-266, on Tuesday at home. It was only the second loss of the season for the Warriors (11-2).
Mikayla Blair posted the Warriors best score with a 46, which Amanda Blair and Tahis Alcantar followed up with a 52 and 53, respectively.
Carpinteria: 266
Mikayla Blair 46
Amanda Blair 52
Iliana Esquivel 55
Tahis Alcantar 53
Lucy Light 64
Ariana Vega 60
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.