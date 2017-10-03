Carpinteria Golfers Beat Bishop Diego for 10th Win

Bishop Diego's Grace Hay fired a 39 to earn medalist honors, but it wasn't enough to derail the Carpinteria girls golf team.
The Warriors improved to 10-1 with a 262-294 victory at Rancho San Marcos on Tuesday.
Mikayla Blair led the way for Carpinteria with a season-low 43. Iliana Esquivel shot a 50.
The Warriors play Foothill Tech next Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Course.
Carpinteria
Mikayla Blair 43
Iliana Esquivel 50
Amanda Blair 54
Lucy Light 56
Ariana Vega 59
Tahis Alcantar 61
Bishop Diego
Grace Hay 39
Marissa Mancinelli 48
Vianne Martinez 67
Player 5 74
Player 6 74
