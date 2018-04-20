Carpinteria Golfers Place 3rd in Tourney; Bishop Diego’s Pate Shoots 74; Cate VB, Tennis Fall

Prep Roundup

The Carpinteria boys golf team came in third place with a score of 503 at the Frontier League tornament at Fillmore's Elkins Ranch Golf Club on a windy Thursday.

The six-team tournament was won by Villanova with a 452. Santa Paula came in second (453).

Sixten Sahle, a senior Swedish exchange student for Villanova, led all players with an 82.

Carpinteria's lowest scorer was Jacob Dertje with a 95 and second best a 98 by first-year player Tristan Kelly.

Coach Chris Cochrane said Kelly broke 100 in his first tournament and second month of his career.

"He not only surprised me by making four pars, he also lightened my wallet as I promised a hamburger if he could break 100," Cochrane said.

Carpinteria remains in second place behind Villanova while Santa Paula is creeping closer in third with two more tourneys to go.

The Warriors will host at the Santa Barbara Golf Club on April 26.

Bishop Diego Golfers Take Third

Bishop Diego's Matthew Pate tied for third with a 74, and the Cardinals took third in the five-team Tri-Valley League golf tournament at Simi Hills, shooting a 456 on Thursday.

Bishop still remains in first for league with two matches left.

Grace Brethren won the tournament at 444 and St. Bonaventure took second at 452, followed by Bishop, Malibu (456) and Foothill Tech 457.

Cate Volleyball Swept by Foothill Tech

Theo Mack had 11 kills to lead the Rams in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-10 boys volleyball loss to first-place Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League match.

"No excuses, Foothill Tech played a great match and we didn't. It was just one of those nights," said Cate coach K.C. Collins.

Cullen Barber had six kills for the Rams (7-3), who host Nordhoff on Tuesday.

Cate Tennis Edged by Nordhoff

The Rams lost the last two sets of the match and fell 10-8 to drop behind Nordhoff in the Tri-Valley League tennis standings with two matches to go.

Ethan Ha won his three sets to stay undefeated on the season, and the double team of Charlie Morris/Devin Pai also swept.

The new team of Joseph Thomassen and Parker May won two sets.

Cate (5-6 5-2) hosts Thacher on Tuesday.