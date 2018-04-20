Friday, July 13 , 2018, 12:59 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Golfers Place 3rd in Tourney; Bishop Diego’s Pate Shoots 74; Cate VB, Tennis Fall

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2018 | 12:03 a.m.

The Carpinteria boys golf team came in third place with a score of 503 at the Frontier League tornament at Fillmore's Elkins Ranch Golf Club on a windy Thursday.

The six-team tournament was won by Villanova with a 452. Santa Paula came in second (453).

Sixten Sahle, a senior Swedish exchange student for Villanova, led all players with an 82. 

Carpinteria's lowest scorer was Jacob Dertje with a 95 and second best a 98 by first-year player Tristan Kelly.

Coach Chris Cochrane said Kelly broke 100 in his first tournament and second month of his career. 

"He not only surprised me by making four pars,  he also lightened my wallet as I promised a hamburger if he could break 100," Cochrane said. 

Carpinteria remains in second place behind Villanova while Santa Paula is creeping closer in third with two more tourneys to go. 

The Warriors will host at the Santa Barbara Golf Club on April 26.

Bishop Diego Golfers Take Third

Bishop Diego's Matthew Pate tied for third with a 74, and the Cardinals took third in the five-team Tri-Valley League golf tournament at Simi Hills,  shooting a 456 on Thursday.

Bishop still remains in first for league with two matches left. 

Grace Brethren won the tournament at 444 and St. Bonaventure took second at 452, followed by Bishop, Malibu (456) and Foothill Tech 457.

Cate Volleyball Swept by Foothill Tech

Theo Mack had 11 kills to lead the Rams in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-10 boys volleyball loss to first-place Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League match.

"No excuses, Foothill Tech played a great match and we didn't. It was just one of those nights," said Cate coach K.C. Collins.

Cullen Barber had six kills for the Rams (7-3), who host Nordhoff on Tuesday.

Cate Tennis Edged by Nordhoff

The Rams lost the last two sets of the match and fell 10-8 to drop behind Nordhoff in the Tri-Valley League tennis standings with two matches to go.

Ethan Ha won his three sets to stay undefeated on the season, and the double team of Charlie Morris/Devin Pai also swept. 

The new team of Joseph Thomassen and Parker May won two sets.

Cate (5-6 5-2) hosts Thacher on Tuesday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 