Carpinteria Greenhouse & Nursery Tour in Full, Free Bloom on March 30

By Anna Kalins for California Cut Flower Commission | March 28, 2019 | 12:53 p.m.

Community members are invited to visit local flower farmers and the beautiful blooms in Carpinteria during the 11th Annual Carpinteria Greenhouse & Nursery Tour, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

The event is free and will happen rain or shine.

Ever wonder what beauty lies behind the glass in a greenhouse? The tour offers a chance to enjoy a colorful array of flowers. Visitors will learn what it takes to run a flower farm and the process involved with growing fresh, beautiful, CA Grown Flowers.

It is recommended that guests wear comfortable shoes and layered clothing as many of the tours will involve walking through greenhouses or growing areas and in varying temperatures.

This event is free thanks to its sponsors and is hosted by the Santa Barbara County Flower and Nursery Growers’ Association.

There is no specific start point for the tour and no reservations are necessary. Just start at any of the participating farms. A map is available on website www.carpinteriafarmtours.com.

— Anna Kalins for California Cut Flower Commission.

 

