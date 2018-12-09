Carpinteria Grinds Its Way to First Basketball Win

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria won its first boys basketball game of the season, beating Trinity Christian, 49-44, at the Fillmore Tournament on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Jose Suarez scored a career-high 15 points and Ian Reed added 14 for the Warriors (1-6), who overcame a sluggish first quarter.

"We got down by 10 but tied it up before halftime," said coach Corey Adam. "We've been knocking on the door for a while, losing our last three games by a total of nine points.

"I'm really proud of the boys for how they've kept grinding."